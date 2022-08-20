Marvel Cinematic Universe: All the Phase 5 and 6 Release Dates We Know About

The coming years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with hints about the next Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Echo and season 2 of Loki land on Disney Plus in summer 2023, with The Marvels coming to theaters on July 28, 2023.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/EPEOPT8cH9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Ironheart comes to the streaming service in fall 2023, Blade lands in theaters Nov. 3, 2023, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos (previously named Agatha: House of Harkness) will arrive on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters on May 3, 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024, and Thunderbolts will round out Phase 5 when it lands in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel also gave us the first details about Phase 6 movies, which will include Fantastic Four on Nov. 8, 2024, Avengers: Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars on Nov. 7, 2025. Kang Dynasty will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

It was revealed that Phases 4, 5 and 6 will be collectively known as The Multiverse Saga, mirroring Phases 1, 2 and 3's Infinity Saga. It seems like Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain of this era, but perhaps a bigger baddy will emerge in the coming years.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Fans are particularly excited about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil, given the popularity of the Netflix show and his alter-ego's brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Born Again will see him face off against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (who showed up in Hawkeye) again, and run for 18 episodes.

Daredevil also shows up, in costume, in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which kicks off on Disney Plus on Aug. 17. That and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which also got a Comic-Con trailer ahead of its Nov. 11 theatrical release, will represent the end of Phase 4.

Mysteriously absent from the Phase 5 lineup were Armor Wars, which will see the late Tony Stark's tech falling into the wrong hands and Don Cheadle's Jim Rhodes/War Machine having to deal with it, and the next live-action Spider-Man movie. There are plenty of blank entries to fill in the Phase 6 lineup though.

Last month, Marvel also revealed a bunch of animated series coming to Disney Plus over the next few years. What If...? season 2, Marvel Zombies and Spider-Man: Freshman Year are apparently part of the MCU canon, while X-Men '97 and I Am Groot are seemingly set in separate continuities.