Every Moving Coming to Netflix Through 2022: The Full List

Blonde, Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes and Matilda are among Netflix's big films into the end of the year.

Richard Trenholm
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe pouting in a pink dress.
Ana de Armas pouts as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film Blonde.
Netflix has revealed release dates for the rest of the year's movies, including Knives Out 2 and Pinocchio.

Netflix drops some of its biggest titles towards the end of the year, starting with Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in controversial biopic Blonde. Huge sequels include Enola Holmes 2 and a streaming debut for Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion. Heading into the holidays, big family titles include a film of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical and Guillermo Del Toro's stop motion Pinocchio (not to be confused with Disney's live action reboot with Tom Hanks).

Other intriguing flicks include White Noise, in which Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig survive the apocalypse and director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo. Look out too for Jason Momoa in a live action imagining of pioneering comic Slumberland and a new version of classic war story All Quiet on the Western Front.

Oh, and if you're making plans for next year, Netflix has confirmed Christian Bale period detective drama Pale Blue Eye will be released in January.

Here's the full list of release dates for Netflix movies:

September

  • Fenced In (Sept. 1)
  • Love in the Villa (Sept. 1)
  • Ivy + Bean (Sept. 2)
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (Sept. 2)
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (Sept. 2)
  • The Anthrax Attacks (Sep. 8)
  • End of the Road (Sept. 9)
  • Drifting Home (Sep. 16)
  • Do Revenge (Sep. 16)
  • Lou (Sept. 23)
  • A Jazzman's Blues (Sept. 23)
  • Athena (Sept. 23)
  • Blonde (Sept. 28)

October

  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Oct. 5)
  • Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)
  • The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)
  • The Curse Of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)
  • The School For Good And Evil (Oct. 19)
  • Descendant (Oct. 21)
  • The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)
  • Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)

November

  • Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)
  • Falling For Christmas (Nov. 19)
  • Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Nov. 11)
  • Capturing The Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)
  • In Her Hands (Nov. 16)
  • Christmas With You (Nov. 17)
  • Slumberland (Nov. 18)
  • The Swimmers (Nov. 23)
  • The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)
  • My Father's Dragon (Nov. TBA)
  • Monica, O My Darling (Nov. TBA)

December

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9)
  • The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Dec. 16)
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Dec. 16)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)
  • Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (Dec. 25)
  • White Noise (Dec. 30)
  • Lady Chatterley's Lover (Dec. TBA)
  • The Wonder (Dec. TBA)
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. TBA)

January

  • The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6)

