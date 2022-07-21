Save on New Samsung Phones Smart Home Deals Choosing a Roku Device Best AT&T Deals Back to School Tech iPhone, Android Trade-Ins Keurig Deals Best Home Gym Workouts
Deadpool, Logan Come to Disney Plus on Friday

More X-Men action is coming as the merc with a mouth joins the streaming service, along with the clawed mutant's finest adventure.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Deadpool holds up a mini boombox like in that scene in Say Anything.
Deadpool is bringing sweet music to Disney Plus on Friday.
20th Century Fox

The Marvel library on Disney Plus is getting more silliness and violent Wolverine action on Friday, as Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan come to the service in the US. The three movies are X-Men adventures and not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

Ryan Reynolds' comedic Deadpool movies hit theaters in 2016 and 2018, while Hugh Jackman's incredible Logan -- the actor's ninth and seemingly final time playing Wolverine -- came out in 2017. All three are much more violent and profanity-laced than your typical Marvel fare, so Disney reminded subscribers "to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

With these additions, The Wolverine and New Mutants will be the only movies missing from the X-Men lineup on Disney Plus. This movie series was originally released by 21st Century Fox, but came under Disney's ownership after the media giant acquired Fox in 2019. We know Reynolds is returning for the MCU-set Deadpool 3, which its writers promise will keep the hero's foul mouth intact.

Jackman may not come back as Wolverine, though a cameo is possible. Recent Marvel adventures have seemingly been building towards the introduction of the X-Men, so fans would undoubtedly be overjoyed to see his version of the character again.

