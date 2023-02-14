Bridgerton Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Gets Release Date, Netflix Trailer

Netflix revealed a bit more about its new Bridgerton spinoff on none other than Valentine's Day. A new trailer provides a glimpse at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel about Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, per Netflix.

It also highlights a release date for the drama: May 4.

The roughly 50-second clip includes carriages, crowns and romantic encounters, but it doesn't give too much away about the new series. Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell are reprising their Bridgerton roles of Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton. India Amarteifio plays a younger version of Charlotte.

Bridgerton is one of the streaming service's most watched shows. A release date hasn't yet been announced for the show's third season, focused on characters Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.