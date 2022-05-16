'Bridgerton' Season 3 to Focus on Colin and Penelope's 'Budding Relationship'

A sizzling new scoop about season 3 of Bridgerton has been revealed by Lady Whistledown herself.

The third season of Netflix's smash-hit show will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story, revealed Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope and the elusive Whistledown in the series, on Sunday.

"This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington," reads a note from Whistledown, shared by Netflix.

Coughlan first announced the news during Netflix's FYSEE exhibition, which showcases the streamer's Emmy contenders. On Monday, the actress followed up with a black-and-white Instagram post of her and actor Luke Newton, who plays Colin.

"Like Lady Whistledown I've been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time... but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope's Story," Coughlan wrote.

The Netflix show adapts the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn. The first two seasons followed the order of the books, beginning with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Page Jean) romance in season 1, followed by Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathon Bailey) and Kate's (Simone Ashley) in season 2.

Season 3 will jump to to covering the fourth book, which centers on Colin and Penelope, skipping the subject of the third book, second-eldest Bridgerton sibling Benedict (for now, at least).

Bridgerton's first and second seasons are the most watched shows on Netflix behind Squid Game, with season 2 inching out above season 1. The release date for Bridgerton's third season is still unknown, but production is set to start this summer.