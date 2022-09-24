'Bridgerton' Prequel Reveals Feisty First Look at Young Queen Charlotte

There's no escaping marriage for the star of Bridgerton's forthcoming spinoff in a first clip from the prequel series that dropped during Netflix's global fan event Tudum on Saturday.

Bridgerton season 2 arrived back in March and season 3 is on the way. In the meantime, fans can enjoy this look at spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as the older queen along with Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton. But the bulk of the series is set decades earlier and focuses on the rise of the soon-to-be monarch.

Aside from Bridgerton, you may be familiar with Charlotte from 1994 film The Madness of King George, in which she was played by Helen Mirren.

The real Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was the teenage daughter of a German duke who married the 22-year-old George in 1761.

At first Charlotte spoke no English, a detail the new show clearly glosses over. She also had a difficult relationship with her strict mother-in-law, played in the series by Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones).