Netflix's Biggest Hit Movies and Shows, Ranked (from 'You' to 'You People')

Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.

The charts, which are updated every week and ranked by the total number of hours that subscribers spent watching them, represent an unprecedented trove of data about what's popular on Netflix. The site details the most popular titles in the last week not only globally but also for more than 90 countries. And it's meant to help subscribers like you get a better sense of the biggest hits on the world's largest subscription streaming service, in the hopes you'll discover something new to watch.

The company updates its weekly "Top 10 on Netflix" every Tuesday, based on hours viewed from Monday through Sunday the previous week for original and licensed titles. Netflix's rankings are broken down into top 10 charts for films in English, TV in English, films in non-English languages and TV in non-English languages.

A ranking of all-time most watched titles also lives on the site, detailing shows that have the most viewing hours in their first 28 days of release. Netflix also has these split into films in English, TV in English, films in non-English languages and TV in non-English languages -- but for our charts below, we don't differentiate between language.

If a new season releases its episodes in two parts on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume's episodes for their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume's episodes for their first 28 days. These all-time rankings are also updated every Tuesday, whenever any programs make it into the charts during the week prior.

Why the all-time rankings don't include You or You People (yet)

Shows and movies need sustained popularity in many countries to crack into the all-time most watched charts. That means you can see titles with "Top 10" badges in Netflix's app for days, but they still may not be generating enough hours of viewing to make the all-time rankings.

For example, the first half of You's fourth season came out Thursday. Netflix's popular psychological thriller about a serial killer has gained viewing hours with each subsequent season, but season four's viewership stats won't show up until next week's report.

You People, a romantic-comedy movie, has generated 121.3 million hours of watch time in just its first 10 days. But TV shows need to eclipse half a billion hours to make it onto the all-time list, and films need more than 200 million.

Even the most popular shows and movies need multiple weeks and enduring attention to accumulate enough.

Netflix's most watched TV shows, ranked



The following are Netflix's most watched series, based on Netflix's own reporting of total hours viewed in the first 28 days of each titles' release. Again, if a new season releases its episodes in two volumes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume's episodes for their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume's episodes for their first 28 days.

Any changes in the rankings from the previous week are in bold text.

Former top-ranking shows that have been bumped out of Netflix's official all-time charts:

Netflix's most watched movies, ranked

The following are Netflix's most watched movies, based on Netflix's own reporting of total hours viewed in the first 28 days of each titles' release. Any changes are in bold text.

Former top-ranking movies that have been bumped out of Netflix's official all-time charts:

Netflix appears to have never released a non-English-language film that generated enough viewing hours to make it into an overall top-watched ranking. But additional widely watched non-English language movies on Netflix have included:

Former top-ranking non-English movies that have been bumped out of the non-English top 10 include: