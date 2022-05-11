'Avatar 2' Trailer Finally Here for First Glimpse at 'The Way of Water'

Remember 2009's Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for Avatar 2: The Way Of Water finally revealed the first proper look at James Cameron's long-awaited sequel.

The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon late April and played before screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the Marvel movie came out last Friday.

CNET got an early look at the trailer in a 3D theatrical screening Monday, and it's visually spectacular. We see Na'vi navigating Pandora's shiny water and lush jungles, and working with humans. It seems Jake Sully and Neytiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña) have least one human child (who has to wear a full-face breathing mask to survive on Pandora) or a child who's half-human and half-Na'vi -- it's hard to tell for sure in the trailer.

"I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," Jake says.

Avatar 2 is set for release Dec. 16. Cameron again directs original stars Worthington, Saldaña, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver, along with new faces Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin and Kate Winslet.

Fox planned to produce no less than four Avatar sequels. A Disney takeover and then COVID had already pushed the release dates back, but what's an extra year or two when you've waited over a decade? Avatar 3 is scheduled to come out 2024, and then the remaining Avatar flicks are set for release in 2026 and 2028.