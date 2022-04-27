'Avatar 2: The Way of Water' Trailer and the original 'Avatar' Coming Soon to Theaters

What do you remember about Avatar? I'm pretty sure there were some blue people... Something about 3D glasses...? James Cameron's sci-fi epic was the biggest movie ever, but if you can't remember much about it you'll have a chance to refresh your memory in September when the original is re-released in theaters before Avatar 2 arrives.

Disney announced the re-release at the movie industry event CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday. Disney also announced that the long-awaited sequel would be titled Avatar: The Way Of Water. Attendees of CinemaCon got to see a first look at the film, but you can check out the full trailer for yourself when it plays before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from May 6.

The original Avatar will be in theaters Sept. 23, with remastered picture and sound. Then Avatar: The Way of Water will follow on Dec. 16.

In the sequel, Cameron again directs original stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver, along with new faces Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin and Kate Winslet. Behind-the-scenes shots have already revealed extensive underwater filming, hence the title.

Fox is producing four Avatar sequels, although a takeover by Disney and then COVID delayed the release dates. Avatar 3 comes out in 2024, and then the remaining Avatar flicks will take turns with new Star Wars movies each December until 2028. No word if Avatar will be re-released in the intervals, so try not to forget what happens.