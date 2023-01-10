'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Reveals Kang's Villainous Temptation

We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a new trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. This adventure will see the debut of new MCU big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a multiversal villain whose power was unleashed during Disney Plus series Loki.

The movie comes to theaters Friday, Feb. 17. It's the third solo outing for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5.

Monday's trailer sees Kang offering Scott the gift of "time," hinting that he'll use his reality warping abilities help our hero recover the years he lost with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) while trapped in the Quantum Realm between the events of 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

However, Scott's scientist ally Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) implies that Kang isn't to be trusted, and the trailer suggests that he goes back on his word. Probably because he's a bad dude. It's likely building to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is due in theaters in May 2025.

We also catch a glimpse of classic villain MODOK (glimpsed around 0:57 and 1:46) whose comic counterpart's experiments caused his head to grow unusually large. His name is an acronym for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. It's unclear if his origin or name will be the same in the MCU, but he retains the extremely comic book look. You might also remember him as the star of the Hulu animated series (where he was played by Patton Oswalt) and as the main villain from the 2020 Avengers game.

As shown in the previous trailer released in October, the movie will unfold as the adventurous Cassie sends a signal into the quantum realm. That turns out to be a terrible move for Cassie, Scott, his partner Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), along with Hope's scientist parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

The preceding MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which brought Phase 4 to an end, hit theaters in November and comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 1.