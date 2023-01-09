'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Drops Time-Bending Trailer

We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a fresh trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. It's the third solo adventure for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5.

The movie comes to theaters Friday, Feb. 17.

This adventure will see the debut of new MCU big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a multiversal villain whose power was unleashed during Disney Plus series Loki. He offers Scott the gift of "time," hinting that he'll use his abilities help our hero recover the years he lost with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

We also catch a glimpse of classic villain MODOK, whose comic counterpart's experiments caused his head to grow unusually large. And his name is an acronym for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. It's unclear if his origin or name will be the same in the MCU, but he retains the extremely comic book look.

As shown in the previous trailer released in October, the movie will unfold as the adventurous Cassie sends a signal into the quantum realm. That turns out to be a terrible move for Cassie, Scott, his partner Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), along with Hope's scientist parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

The preceding MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which brought Phase 4 to an end, hit theaters in November and comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 1.