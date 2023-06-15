9 of the Absolute Best Family Movies on Max You Can Stream Now

Max (previously HBO Max) has grown and switched up its huge repertoire of TV series and movies since its initial 2020 launch. Max has it all, from blockbusters like Game of Thrones to animated DC superheroes and classics such as All the President's Men. When you browse its catalog, you're likely to find some hidden gems that your entire family will enjoy.

We've rounded up a series of movies that even your older kids will likely appreciate. Get into some memorable adventures with these selections, and be sure to check our suggestions for kids' streaming services, the best family movies on Netflix and Pixar's greatest hits.

Warner Bros. Pictures The Lego Movie (2014) Emmet, a Lego construction worker, tries to foil an evil plot that threatens his city in this animated comedy hit. Watch how his quest unfolds in Legoland and in the human world.

Studio Ghibli/GKids Spirited Away (2001) This animated classic won Hayao Miyazaki an Academy Award, and it distills everything good about Studio Ghibli into one movie -- even Totoro's soot sprites make a return. In this film, 10-year-old Chihiro stumbles into a magical world of monsters and has to work to free her parents from an evil enchantment.

Laika Studios Coraline (2009) Neil Gaiman's Coraline comes to life in the stop-motion feature. Open the door to creepy button eyes and a hidden, parallel world where not all is what it seems in this tale of wishful thinking gone wrong.

Cartoon Network/Warner Bros Discovery Steven Universe The Movie (2019) Steven Universe stands as one of Cartoon Network's most beloved animated series. This film takes 16-year-old Steven and the Gems on a musical ride where they face down a new adversary who wants to kill Steven. They deal with life-draining weapons, memory loss and interplanetary action. If you happen to fall down the rabbit hole, binge-watch the TV show while it's still on Max.

Studio Ghibli/GKids Ponyo (2008) Another Studio Ghibli gem from Miyazaki, Ponyo is a tender story of friendship. Ponyo, a magical fish princess (sure, why not), wants to join the human world to be with her BFF Sosuke, but they encounter more than a few obstacles. Matt Damon, Betty White, Cate Blanchett and Liam Neeson are among the English-language voice cast in this anime tale.

Warner Bros. Studios Harry Potter It seems like it was ages ago when Harry Potter first set foot in Hogwarts. You can relive the magic, wonder and heartache by streaming all seven movies on Max. Hurry before they disappear from the platform again.

Twentieth Century Fox Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) It's up to Mr. Fox and others to beat three mean farmers and save the burrowing animal community in this stop-motion film based on Roald Dahl's classic. The Wes Anderson-directed flick counts stars like George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray among its voice cast.

Warner Bros. 8-Bit Christmas (2021) Even if you're not in the mood for a holiday movie, you may be in the mood for some laughs. The PG-rated 8-Bit Christmas hits you with '80s nostalgia, Nintendo mania and at times, might remind you of Pixels or A Christmas Story. Neil Patrick Harris stars in this relatable childhood story.