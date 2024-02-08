41 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts: Physical and Digital Options for Everyone

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so if you've waffled over getting the ideal gift for the one you love, now would be the time to make some important shopping decisions. Obviously, there are the tried-and-true gifts you can focus on like a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates. But a lot of specialty items have sold out by this point, and it's hard to guarantee that the Valentine's treats you purchased will be delivered by Feb. 14. If this is stressing you out, we completely understand. That's where CNET comes in. Below, we've put together a roundup of unique gift ideas -- including a bunch of "virtual" options -- that will show your crush you care.

Putting some extra thought into Valentine's Day gifts can elevate your gift to something memorable. Each item below slightly strays from the norm, while appealing to a variety of tastes and budgets.

Last-minute physical Valentine's Day gifts

Even though Valentine's Day is almost here, you still have some time to pick something wonderful and have it delivered to your home in time. Shipping times will ultimately depend on your exact location, but several retailers also offer in-store pickup, so you can order it now before it's gone, and pick it up while you're on your way home from work.

Amazon Eye massager with heat The gift of relaxation If you're shopping for a troubled sleeper, the Renpho Eye Massager is a product worth checking out. Using built-in heating pads that can heat things up to a maximum of 107 degrees, this unique compression massager does exactly what it says: it massages the eyes. It helps get rid of migraines and under-eye bags and, of course, improves one's sleep. Talk about a cool invention. $56 at Amazon $73 at Walmart

Milk Bar Store Milk Bar assorted truffle box Not just your average chocolate Milk Bar is notorious for its lineup of delicious treats. Since we're talking about Valentine's Day, why not pivot from a common box of chocolates for a tin of assorted truffles. The Cake Truffles, Birthday, Chocolate Birthday and Red Velvet Cheesecake are the flavors featured in this 18-piece sampler set. There are six truffles per flavor, guaranteeing a tasty addition to your Feb. 14. $56 at Milk Bar

Lark & Clam Codenames Deep Undercover For the valentine who loves game night Codenames is a fun family game that pits two teams against each other to guess words based on your team's single-word description. This version, however, is a little more risque than the ones you might have seen, so it's a great gift for someone who likes to laugh at naughty words. If your valentine enjoys adult game nights, then this is the game for you. $25 at Amazon

Zella/Nordstrom Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings The ultimate yoga wear If your Valentine needs a proper pair of leggings for yoga, this option from Zella is worth a look. With a perfect front-rise-to-back-rise ratio, you've got a pair of yoga pants that are comfortable to exercise in. And don't worry if you break a sweat, these puppies deliver on the moisture-wicking front. Simply put, these yoga pants don't disappoint. $59 at Nordstrom

Sarah Tew/CNET Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Capture every moment Create memories with the perfect gift for the important person in your life. The Instax Mini is easy to use. Just insert film, aim and shoot, and the camera will print out your picture already developed and ready to display. $77 at Amazon

More great physical gift ideas:

If the idea of navigating shipping options and deadlines sounds like more work than you want to take on, don't worry, you've still got plenty of options for a Valentine's Day gift. Virtual gifts like a subscription box or virtual experience not only make unique and thoughtful gift ideas, there's no deadline on ordering them either. You can see some of our favorite digital Valentine's day gift ideas below:

Goldbelly Goldbelly gift card Satisfy their cravings If your Valentine is a foodie, getting them a Goldbelly gift card would be a primo present to receive. This supersite holds the key to experience a plethora of dishes from all sorts of iconic restaurants around the country. Now, you don't have to feel left out from experiencing a deep dish pizza from Chicago, a New York bagel or barbecue from Kansas City. Your loved one will be salivating at the possibilities. See at Goldbelly

Allure Beauty Box Allure Beauty Box subscription For the beauty maven For those interested in leveling up their beauty regimen, the Allure Beauty Box subscription box is a great option. Each month, the editors at Allure Magazine come together to curate a unique and varied selection of beauty products. From lip balms to facial exfoliators and much more, this is the beauty subscription that keeps on giving. $25 at Allure Beauty Box

Gentleman's Box Gentleman's Box subscription Spruce up his wardrobe For the dapper individual looking to spruce up their fancy wardrobe, the Gentleman's Box subscription service offers a monthly solution. Each box features an array of lifestyle and fashion accessories like dress socks, pocket squares, bowties and more. Clothes don't make the man, but it goes without saying that looking good can help you feel good. See at Gentleman's Box

The Chef and the Dish The Chef & The Dish Virtual Cooking Class If you can't handle the heat... If your partner is a bit of a gourmand, a virtual cooking class makes a great (and thoughtful) gift idea. The Chef & The Dish offers a great selection of private cooking classes taught by expert chefs from around the globe and covering delectable dishes like risotto and ceviche. You can either sign them up for a class yourself or buy a gift card so they can pick themselves. See at The Chef & The Dish

MasterClass/CNET MasterClass subscription The gift of learning Whether your Valentine is interested in honing an existing skill or picking up a new one, MasterClass is the go-to subscription service that features experts in a variety of fields. From filmmaking and cooking to business management and problem solving, top icons deliver quality lessons with in-depth curriculums that help educate and enrich. Aaron Sorkin, David Lynch, Thomas Keller and Martha Stewart are just a small selection of the teachers you can learn from with MasterClass. See at MasterClass

Simple Loose Leaf by Tea Runners Simple Loose Leaf Personalized Tea Club Elevate their tea time experience For the tea lover who wants to expand their sipping knowledge, the Simple Loose Leaf personalized tea club offers over 200 varietals to try from Blackberry Jasmine to Cherry "T" Herbal. The company uses smart packaging to help cut down on unnecessary waste. Customers can cancel their subscription, skip a month or choose a month-to-month plan according to their personal needs. And most notably, they give each person a tea quiz to help curate unique samplers based on every preference and taste. See at Simple Loose Leaf

The Bouqs The Bouqs Flower Subscription Freshly cut romance delivered every month Any schmuck can pick up a bouquet of flowers on one day out of the year. Set yourself apart from the rest by signing your partner up to receive a curated bouquet from The Bouqs every month (or every week if you're really dedicated). The Bouqs is CNET's top pick for the best flower delivery service of 2024. Bouquets come in standard, deluxe and grand sizes, and you can even add a signature vase to be included in your first delivery to mark the occasion. See at The Bouqs

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (12 Months) The gift of gaming If your partner is serious about their gaming, a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is sure to make their Valentine's Day. A membership not only allows you to compete with players from around the world, but also gives you instant access to hundreds of classic NES titles. $35 at Best Buy

More great digital gift ideas: