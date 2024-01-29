Best Valentine's Day Flower Deals: Show Your Sweetheart Some Love Without Breaking the Bank
You're going to totally heart these discounts on gorgeous blooms to spoil your loved ones with.
Valentine's Day is around the corner, which means you may be on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Whether you're shopping around for Valentine's Day deals or you aren't sure exactly what you want to give, there are few things easier -- and more welcome -- than flowers. But if you've ever tried to order flowers online, you know they don't come cheap. Which is why we've been browsing the internet looking at beautiful bouquets and making sure we find the best deals on Valentine's Day flowers out there. Many of these flowers can be ordered now for Valentine's Day delivery, which will also save you on expedited or overnight shipping costs. We'll keep this updated regularly between now and Valentine's Day to make sure you get the best offer out there, so check back before the big day.
BloomsyBox, one of our favorite online floral retailers known for its ethically sourced flowers, offers one-time bouquets and plants, or you can sign up for a subscription service to get flowers on the reg. And right now, CNET readers can save 20% on BloomsyBox purchases by using our exclusive offer code, CNET20. Be sure to enter it at checkout to get the discount.
Bouqs has a reputation for a diverse array of high-quality flowers delivered fast, and right now the online flower delivery service is celebrating Valentine's Day with Rose Week. From now through Feb. 2, you can save 20% off the price of any roses with the offer code ROSE. This includes Valentine's Day preorders, so you can shop during the sale and have your selection arrive for Valentine's Day.
For example, two dozen roses are priced at $79. With the promo code, you'll pay $63.
Right now, you can save up to 50% off Valentine's Day flowers and gifts at 1-800-Flowers, with no promo code needed. Two dozen red roses in a luxury Posh vase, ordinarily priced at $175, now cost $88. Not all flowers are discounted by 50%, but many are 25% to 30% off the regular price, including orchids, food and drink gift box sets and more. The sale ends Feb. 14, but you'll want to order before then to ensure delivery by Valentine's Day.
Head over to UrbanStems and enter promo code FUMBLE at checkout for $15 off any flowers in the Valentine's Day collection. This means a beautiful arrangement like "The Valentine," which is usually priced at $88, is now just $73. There are also a number of bouquets on sale right now, and the promo code can be used for these as well. For example, a double order of the Grower's Choice peonies -- normally priced at $176 -- is currently on sale for $158. Take $15 more off and you'll get a big bouquet of flowers for $143. Plus, orders over $120 qualify for free shipping.
Order flowers from Teleflora (online only) and the offer code AFCJ3VDAY15 is applied automatically at checkout to save 15% off your order. Teleflora is also offering discounts across the board on Valentine's Day flowers, including a rotating Deal of the Day.
More Valentine's Day flower deals
- Farmgirl Flowers: 25% off Just Right burlap with code MATCHMAKER. Expires Jan. 29 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET).
- From You Flowers: 20% off sitewide with offer code BIZR.
- Proflowers: 15% select Valentine's Day bouquets.
- Glam Fleur: Up to 50% off luxury preserved roses.
