6 best new Windows 11 features

These are our favorite features Microsoft's new operating system has to offer.
Widgets in Windows 11 can show you a personalized feed, like the local weather, news and your to-do lists. You can also move the widgets around and resize them.
Microsoft Teams is integrated into Windows 11. You'll click the Teams icon to access the video chat feature.
With Windows 11, you can create separate virtual desktops and customize them with different wallpapers. Once the desktops are created, you can switch back and forth between the screens with one click.
Snap Layouts lets you organize your open windows in different arrangements on your computer screen, and you can save them.
Once you've saved your Snap Layouts, you can access them in Snap Groups, which stores any layout you've made.
The much-anticipated ability to use Android apps isn't yet available. The feature is in beta and available to Windows Insiders, but Microsoft hasn't confirmed a date for when it'll be released to the public.