Windows 11 beta testers can try out Android apps

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft is inching closer to bringing Android apps to Windows 11. The first test preview of the highly anticipated feature is now available for the company's Windows Insiders, Microsoft said in a blog post on Wednesday.

In June, Microsoft announced that Android apps would be coming to Windows 11 and installable from within the Microsoft Store. But Android apps weren't available when Windows 11 launched earlier this month as a free upgrade for many users.

"Our focus right now is delivering this first preview on the now-released version of Windows 11 in the Beta Channel (Windows 11 Build 22000.xxx series builds) in the U.S.," said Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc in the post.

There are a few requirements for people in the beta channel that want to download and use Android apps. Your computer must be on Windows 11 and meet the Microsoft hardware requirements and other steps. You also must have an Amazon account to access the Amazon Appstore.

Microsoft said it partnered with Amazon to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test, adding that it'll add more apps in the "coming months." Microsoft cautioned that there are a few known problems that test users can expect, including that review ratings won't display, accessibility options are unavailable and camera issues for certain Android apps. Beta users can also share feedback on their experience.