Why Isn't My Cellular Data Working?

Mobile technology has come a long way but it's not without its bugs and glitches. While your phone serves as your connection to your family, friends and the rest of the world via social media, texting and phone calls, there might be moments when that goes away. If you're not on a Wi-Fi network, you'll need an active plan through your cellular provider to access most of the services on your phone. If you're having cellular issues, you won't be able to make calls, send messages or doom scroll on Twitter -- sorry, X. The actual error message indicating cellular issues will vary depending on your device.

On an iPhone, if you see "No Service" or "Searching" in the status bar, where you'd normally see signal bars, it means your device isn't connected to a cellular network. If you see "SOS only" then you'll still be able to make emergency calls but you won't be able to access the internet or make regular calls. On Android phones, the error messages will be similar and the device may also show empty network bars.

So, what's causing your cellular data issues?

Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Not being able to use your phone the way you want to can be frustrating, but sorting cellular issues is usually simple. There are a few reasons why your phone could be having trouble connecting to your cellular network and getting data flowing. The most obvious reason is that you don't actually have an active plan. Before troubleshooting, it could be worth checking to see if you've accidentally missed a payment and your provider has disconnected your service. If that isn't the case, there are a few other possible reasons, including:

Being out of range: You might be in an area your provider doesn't cover. This may be the case if you've traveled to an area that's remote or densely populated with trees. If you're traveling internationally, it's also possible that you may not be set up for roaming.

A glitch in the matrix: If your cellular data has suddenly stopped working, it could be caused by an issue with your phone's software or your carrier. Perhaps you've recently installed a new update that's buggy or your carrier is having an unexpected outage.

Network configuration issue: Cellular data issues could be caused by incorrect network configuration. You may have accidentally changed something or maybe the kids got a hold of your device.

Software update required: Phone makers like Apple and Samsung regularly push updates for their devices. However, not everyone likes to immediately update to the latest operating systems. This could be contributing to your cellular issues. Some updates are critical and refusing to update may eventually affect the functionality of your phone.

Read more: How to Keep Your Phone From Getting Too Hot During Software Updates

What do you do if your cellular data just isn't working?

Milko/Getty Images

Many cellular data issues are easy to fix on your own. I've outlined a few steps you could try to see if you can get back online. However, if these steps don't work for you, you may need to see a professional. The tips below will work for both Apple and Android devices, but navigating the menus may look a little different, depending on your phone's exact model.

Turn it off and turn it back on: There's a reason most tech support individuals will almost immediately ask you to restart your device. You'd be surprised how restarting your phone can fix annoying issues. A restart will wipe your phone's active memory, which could be holding temporary bugs. You won't lose any actual data though.

Turn on cellular data: Yes, this is an obvious one, but it's worth ensuring your cellular data is on. If you're on an iPhone, you can quickly swipe down from the right corner to access your Control Center and ensure the cellular icon is green, not grey, to indicate it's on and ready to use. You can also do this by going to Settings, Cellular then flipping the Cellular Data switch to on.

Make sure airplane mode is off: Airplane mode turns off all your networking features, including cellular data. Quickly check your settings to make sure your phone wasn't accidentally put in airplane mode. If it was, simply turn it off.

Turn off your Wi-Fi: If you have both cellular data and Wi-Fi on, your phone will often stick to Wi-Fi, even when it shouldn't. To fix this, turn off your Wi-Fi, forcing your phone to switch back to cellular data.

Update your carrier settings: In some cases, you may need an update from your carrier. To check on an iPhone, go to the Settings app, tap General, and then About. If a carrier update is available, you'll be prompted to install it. This should fix your cellular data issues. You'll need to make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi to download the update.

Check your physical SIM card: If you're using a physical SIM card, it could have shifted and isn't making the contact required to provide steady data. To fix this, you can try reseating your SIM card. Use an ejector tool to remove the SIM tray, remove the SIM from the tray, reposition it properly and reinsert it into the phone. If you're using an eSIM, you may need to contact your carrier for additional help.

Update your operating system: Each new OS version brings a host of features, fixes and tweaks for your phone. If you've been avoiding updates, this could contribute to your cellular data issues. It's worth checking if there's an available update and getting your device on the latest OS.

Reset network settings: If your network settings have been changed or otherwise corrupted, it could cause issues with your cellular data. To fix this, you can try resetting your network settings. On an iPhone, you'll want to navigate to Settings, tap General then scroll down to Transfer or Reset iPhone. Once there, tap Reset and select Reset Network Settings. You'll find this option on most Android devices via Settings > System > Advanced > Reset options > Reset network settings.

Getting help for a hardware issue with your phone

In some cases, cellular data issues might be caused by a problem with your phone's hardware. If these steps don't fix the issue for you, you may need to reach out to your device's manufacturer or seek a reliable third-party repair service. If your phone is still under warranty, it might be best to stick with the original manufacturer. This route will typically be cheaper for you and won't void your warranty, in case you have future issues. The manufacturer may also choose to replace your device instead of attempting to fix it, which totally works in your favor.

Now, if you've tried all the steps and you've had your phone accessed and "fixed" but your cellular data issues continue then it might be time to either switch carriers or get a new phone. We've reviewed the best phone plans from most major carriers if you're thinking of switching. Additionally, you can also browse our recommendations for the best phones on the market right now. Either way, we hope you're able to resolve your cellular data issues and reconnect with the world.