Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores.

"Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item," said Scott McCall, executive vice president of Walmart, in a release.

Walmart's first Black Friday sale will start online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5, with Walmart Plus members getting access to deals from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. The sale will focus on toys and electronics, as well as vehicle tires. Walmart said the second even will include deals on apparel, home good and more. It kicks off online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to deals from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

Walmart said it will "wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year." The retailer didn't share specifics but said more details will be coming soon.

More to come.