Need the answers for the May 7 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints, too.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Baked goods.

Green group hint: Food goes here.

Blue group hint: You've got the beat.

Purple group hint: Not square, but …

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Deli bread options.

Green group: Slang for mouth.

Blue group: Keep rhythm with music.

Purple group: Round of ____

Read more: Today's Wordle answer and hints

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is deli bread options. The four words are bun, hero, roll and wrap.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is slang for mouth. The four words are chops, kisser, trap and yap.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is keep rhythm with music. The four words are bob, clap, snap and tap.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is round of ____. The four words are applause, drinks, funding and golf.