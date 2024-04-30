Need the answer for the April 30 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain tester. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections?

Playing is easy, winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band – including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hint for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Often served with fried foods.

Green group hint: Asking for information.

Blue group hint: Proof or evidence of something.

Purple group hint: Ranchers and storekeepers have this.

Answer for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Dipping sauces.

Green group: Interrogate.

Blue group: Transaction record.

Purple group: What "stock" might mean.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is dipping sauces. The four words are aioli, barbecue, marinara and ranch.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is interrogate. The four words are examine, grill, probe and question.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is transaction record. The four words are bill, invoice, receipt and statement.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is what "stock" might mean. The four words are ancestry, broth, cattle and merchandise.