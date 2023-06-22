YouTube TV Is Expanding Multiview Beyond Sports

YouTube TV -- winner of CNET's Editors' Choice Award for live TV streaming services -- has started testing an expansion of its multiview feature to include news, weather and more, in addition to sports. The streaming service said Wednesday that it's rolling out these changes gradually over the summer, so you might not see them yet.

"Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes," YouTube TV tweeted.

YouTube TV introduced multiview in March, just in time for March Madness. At the time, the feature let people watch up to four sports streams at once. A spokesperson for Google, the parent company of YouTube TV, told CNET then that the company was exploring other ways to implement the feature "across the variety of content YouTube TV has to offer."

YouTube TV starts at $65 a month for your first three months and $73 a month thereafter. The service is also going to start exclusively streaming NFL Sunday Ticket later this year.

