YouTube tests a cheaper 'Premium Lite' subscription tier

CNET

YouTube is testing a budget-friendly version of its Premium subscription plan in Europe. The Google-owned video hosting site's Premium Lite plan offers ad-free viewing without additional Premium perks like offline downloads and background playback, as noted on ResetEra and Reddit.

"We're testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month)," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to CNET. In dollars, that's roughly $8.30.

The more affordable Premium alternative is currently being tested in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

YouTube's current Premium subscription plan costs €12 each month in Europe and $12 in the US.