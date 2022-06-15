YouTube Makes It Easier for Creators to Add Corrections to Videos

YouTube creators can now update their clips and add corrections without re-uploading their full video thanks to a new feature.

Named "Corrections," the feature lets creators overlay text corrections on already-published videos. When a creator adds a correction to their video, viewers will see the tab pop up on the right corner of a video.

The feature aims to give creators an opportunity to add corrections, while also maintain engagement metrics and comments for their videos. Prior to this update, creators could address errors in a video's description or comments, said YouTube's tech team in a video posted Tuesday to its Creator Insider channel.

YouTube notes in its support page that if a channel has any active strikes or if the content is inappropriate, the corrections feature will not be available.

YouTube is the world's largest video site, with more than 2 billion monthly users. On Wednesday, the platform said that its TikTok rival, Shorts, are watched by 1.5 billion people a month.