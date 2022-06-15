Tech Services & Software

YouTube Makes It Easier for Creators to Add Corrections to Videos

You might start seeing corrections pop up in YouTube videos you're watching.
YouTube
Corrections allows creators to update clips and add notes to videos.
James Martin/CNET

YouTube creators can now update their clips and add corrections without re-uploading their full video thanks to a new feature. 

Named "Corrections," the feature lets creators overlay text corrections on already-published videos. When a creator adds a correction to their video, viewers will see the tab pop up on the right corner of a video.

The feature aims to give creators an opportunity to add corrections, while also maintain engagement metrics and comments for their videos. Prior to this update, creators could address errors in a video's description or comments, said YouTube's tech team in a video posted Tuesday to its Creator Insider channel. 

YouTube notes in its support page that if a channel has any active strikes or if the content is inappropriate, the corrections feature will not be available. 

YouTube is the world's largest video site, with more than 2 billion monthly users. On Wednesday, the platform said that its TikTok rival, Shorts, are watched by 1.5 billion people a month