YouTube Hikes Price of Family Plans

YouTube Premium's family plan is about to rise in cost. The service is now priced at $23 a month -- up $5 from the previous pricing of $18.

You can see the new pricing on YouTube's sign up page.

YouTube Premium is the video-streaming site's ad-free version, where users can also download videos and continue watching when their screen is off. The family plan includes up to six people on the same account.

"We're increasing our YouTube Premium family plan prices for new and current members in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Argentina," a YouTube spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

"This new price reflects the complete value of YouTube Premium and will allow us to develop even more Premium features and continue to support the creators and artists you watch and listen to on YouTube."

The price change will begin Nov. 21, according to 9to5Google.