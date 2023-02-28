Supreme Court and Student Loans 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer Nothing Phone 2 Lenovo's Rollable Screen Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits Ending Pokemon Sleep Supermassive Black Hole I Tamed Instagram
Tech Services & Software

Your iPhone Is About to Get a Batch of New Emoji With iOS 16.4

A plain pink heart emoji is finally coming to your iPhone.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
9 of the new emoji, arranged in a grid on a pink background: peapod, hair pick, goose, hand, smiley, gray heart, maracas, donkey, wifi signal
Some of the new emoji in the first iOS 16.4 beta.
Karisa Langlo/CNET

Your iPhone already has thousands of emoji, but you'll soon get even more. The first iOS 16.4 beta included 31 new iPhone emoji that beta testers could use before the public release of iOS 16.4.

The new emoji include a shaking-head smiley, animals like a donkey, moose and a goose, and additional heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's significant emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs in total.

New emoji to come to iPhones with the first iOS 16.4 developer beta

A moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emoji iPhone users might see soon.

 Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji came from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

There isn't any word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS. 

Apple issued a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Feb. 13, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3 in January. 

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the complete list of new emoji in iOS 16.4 beta

  1. Shaking Face
  2. Pink Heart
  3. Light Blue Heart
  4. Grey Heart
  5. Donkey
  6. Moose
  7. Goose
  8. Wing
  9. Jellyfish
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Pea Pod
  12. Ginger
  13. Folding Hand Fan
  14. Hair Pick
  15. Flute
  16. Maracas
  17. Khanda
  18. Wireless
  19. Rightward Pushing Hand
  20. Leftward Pushing Hand
  21. Black Bird
  22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone