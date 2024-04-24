X

You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 17.4.1 Before iOS 17.5 Is Released

Without this update, malicious actors could take advantage of some zero-day vulnerabilities on your iPhone.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
a hand holding an iPhone 15 Pro Max with an Apple lock symbol overlaid on the screen in a purprle tint.
Viva Tung / Patrick Holland, CNET

While Apple is beta testing iOS 17.5, meaning it should be released soon, you should download iOS 17.4.1 now to patch some zero-day vulnerabilities. A zero-day vulnerability is a security flaw that can be used to access vulnerable systems in software or hardware, according to IBM

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Update Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple wrote in the update's description. 

Apple wrote in the update's CVE entry -- which stands for common vulnerabilities and exposures -- that iOS 17.4.1 addresses two issues that could lead to arbitrary code execution. According to the IT services company Okta, arbitrary code execution could allow a third party to steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes. Apple didn't say these issues were actively exploited, but these issues could be exploited without this update.

According to Apple, both issues were uncovered by Google's Project Zero, a team of security analysts who research and report zero-day vulnerabilities in hardware and software.

iOS 17.4.1 update information which reads this update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.
Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Apple released iOS 17.4.1 on March 21, more than two weeks after the tech giant released iOS 17.4. That update brought new features to your iPhone, like new Stolen Device Protection options and transcripts in Podcasts.

For more on iOS 17, here are some features your iPhone could get with iOS 17.5 and all the features you may have missed iOS 17.3. You can also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

