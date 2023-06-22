You Can Try DuckDuckGo’s Windows Browser Now

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, rolled out the beta version of its Windows desktop browser to the general public on Thursday. The company said in a news release that all Windows users can download and try the browser now.

"This has been our most requested product for years," a DuckDuckGo spokesperson said in an email to CNET. "We're proud to finally make it available to everyone."

According to DuckDuckGo, the Windows browser is already equipped with many of the same privacy protections DuckDuckGo browser users on iOS, Android and Mac already have, including secure password management, free email protection and third-party tracker blocking.

Windows users can also use Duck Player, a more private YouTube video player, and a cookie consent pop-up tool designed to automatically choose the most private option.

And if you're hesitant to switch to the DuckDuckGo browser because you don't want to re-enter your passwords and rebuild your bookmarks, never fear -- you can import all those from your other browser to DuckDuckGo. (And if you want an even better privacy option, use a password manager.)

DuckDuckGo said it's working to bring more features, like additional privacy features and the ability to pin tabs, to future versions of the browser too.

"DuckDuckGo for Windows has come a long way in this short time, and it will only keep improving from here," DuckDuckGo wrote online.

However, the browser is in beta so some features might be buggy. If you run into some issues while using the browser, you can use the anonymous feedback form in the browser's three-dot menu (...) near the Fire button.

To download the DuckDuckGo Windows beta browser, go here and follow the onscreen instructions.

