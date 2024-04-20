World Snooker Championship 2024: How to Watch Live From Anywhere

Thirty-two of the sport's best players are set to battle it out on the green baize of the Crucible in Sheffield over the next two weeks for the 2024 World Snooker Championship.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is once again installed as the bookies' favorite to triumph this year, with "The Rocket" going in search of a record eighth win in snooker's most prestigious event.

O'Sullivan's most likely challenge from the 32-man field is from 2019 winner Judd Trump and last year's beaten finalist Mark Selby, with defending champion Luca Brecel rated as an outside bet.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 World Snooker Championship, no matter where you are in the world.

Tournament favorite Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the World Snooker Championship in 2022; he first won it in 2001. Tai Chengzhe/VCG/Getty Images

World Snooker Championship 2024: When and where?

The 2024 World Snooker Championships takes place between Saturday, April 20, and Monday, May 6, at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

Morning sessions of play begin at 10 a.m. BST in the UK (5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 p.m. AEST in Australia). Afternoon sessions usually start at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT, 10 p.m. AEST), while evening sessions kick-off at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, 4 a.m. AEST)

The full schedule for the tournament, including start times for each match, can be found on the official World Snooker Tour website.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match; this is where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Watch the World Snooker Championship 2024 for free in the UK

Snooker fans in the UK can watch live coverage of key games from the 2024 World Championship on free-to-air broadcaster the BBC, with coverage spanning BBC One, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button service. This also means viewers in the UK will be able to stream live action from The Crucible for free on BBC iPlayer.

BBC BBC Watch the World Snooker Championship 2024 in the UK for free With coverage being broadcast on BBC linear channels, that also means you'll be able to watch the tournament online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

For more comprehensive coverage of this year's tournament, Eurosport and its associated streaming service Discovery Plus boast live coverage of every session.

Livestream the 2024 World Snooker Championship in the US, Australia and Canada

This year's tournament can be watched live in both regions via streaming service Matchroom Live.

Livestream the World Snooker Championship 2024 in China

If you're based in China you can watch the 2024 World Snooker Championship on free-to air broadcaster CCTV5, as well as Migu, and Huya.

Quick tips for streaming the 2024 World Snooker Championship using a VPN

