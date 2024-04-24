Wolves vs. Bournemouth Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Wolves host Bournemouth on Wednesday, with just a point separating these two midtable sides in the EFL table.

The inconsistent nature of the teams in mid table mean both sides still have an outside chance of claiming a European spot, however last weekend's results for both sides -- a 0-2 loss to league leaders Arsenal for Wolves and a 3-1 away defeat at Aston Villa for Bournemouth -- will have Beverly dented those hopes.

With the home side currently sitting two places above Bournemouth in 11th position, there's an added incentive for Wolves boss Gary O'Neil to claim a win here, having been somewhat harshly sacked by the Cherries last summer.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be looking to prove a point today at Molineux against his former employers Bournemouth. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. AFC Bournemouth: When and where?



Wolverhampton Wanderers host AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on Wednesday, April 24. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada; and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, April 25, in Australia).

How to watch the Wolves vs. Bournemouth game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Wolves vs. Bournemouth in the US

Wednesday's Wolves vs. Bournemouth match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Wolves vs. Bournemouth game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, which means that if you're in the region traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home, thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Wolves vs. Bournemouth game in Canada

If you want to stream Wolves vs. Bournemouth live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 a month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Wolves vs. Bournemouth game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

