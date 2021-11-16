Windows 10 November 2021 update available today

James Martin/CNET

Microsoft on Tuesday said its Windows 10 November 2021 update is now available. If you're running Windows 10, version 2004 or later, then you should be able to install the update on your machine.

Microsoft is also ramping up the pace on its Windows 11 rollout and making the upgrade more widely available for eligible Windows 10 devices, said John Cable, vice president of program management at Microsoft, in a blog post.

To install the November 2021 update, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and select the "Check for updates" option. If your device is compatible, you'll see the update there and you'll have the option to install it. Click on "Download and install" to begin the process. If your machine is eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade, you'll be given the option to install that as well.

In the blog post, Cable explains that "being on the latest version of Windows provides you with the latest features, security improvements and control. We recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade eligible devices to Windows 11."

He also notes that support for "at least one version of" Windows 10 will run through Oct. 14, 2025, and that the next major Windows 10 feature update is expected in the second half of 2022.