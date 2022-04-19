Whole Foods Stores in Austin to Get Amazon One Palm-Scan Payment Tech

Getty Images

Whole Foods Market shoppers in Austin, Texas won't need to pull out payment cards at the cash register soon, Amazon said Tuesday. The company will roll out its Amazon One palm-scanning technology to let customers pay with a wave of their hands at one store in Austin, and it will add six more stores in the region soon after.

The system, which is optional, allows customers to register one or both palms along with a debit or credit card at a store with the scanning tech. Next, people can choose their groceries and then scan a palm to pay at the register. The new tech doesn't include Amazon's "just walk out" technology, which has been rolled out at some Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores.

Courtesy of Amazon

"We built Amazon One to offer a quick, reliable, and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorize a transaction while moving seamlessly through their day," said Thi Luu, who leads product management for Amazon's physical retail technology.

Amazon One is already available in Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations in Colorado, Texas, California, New York and Washington, D.C.. The roll-out in Austin will make it the second region where every store has the option of Amazon One, after the Seattle area, Amazon said.