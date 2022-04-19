Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do PS5 Restock Tracker Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer HP Foldable Laptop Rumor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Whole Foods Stores in Austin to Get Amazon One Palm-Scan Payment Tech

It's the first region outside the Seattle area where every Whole Foods Markets store will offer Amazon One.

Laura Hautala headshot
Laura Hautala
Exterior of Whole Foods Market flagship store in Austin, Texas.

Seven Whole Foods Market stores in the Austin area will get the palm-scanning technology. The upgrade doesn't include Amazon's "Just Walk Out" tech.

 Getty Images

Whole Foods Market shoppers in Austin, Texas won't need to pull out payment cards at the cash register soon, Amazon said Tuesday. The company will roll out its Amazon One palm-scanning technology to let customers pay with a wave of their hands at one store in Austin, and it will add six more stores in the region soon after.

The system, which is optional, allows customers to register one or both palms along with a debit or credit card at a store with the scanning tech. Next, people can choose their groceries and then scan a palm to pay at the register. The new tech doesn't include Amazon's "just walk out" technology, which has been rolled out at some Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores.

amazon-one-courtesy-photo

Amazon One uses a biometric scan of the palm to verify a shopper's identity. 

 Courtesy of Amazon

"We built Amazon One to offer a quick, reliable, and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorize a transaction while moving seamlessly through their day," said Thi Luu, who leads product management for Amazon's physical retail technology.

Amazon One is already available in Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations in Colorado, Texas, California, New York and Washington, D.C.. The roll-out in Austin will make it the second region where every store has the option of Amazon One, after the Seattle area, Amazon said.