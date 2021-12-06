WhatsApp adds more options to make your messages disappear

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is adding more options to control your disappearing messages, the Meta-owned app announced Monday. You can now turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats, and you can choose how long you have until the messages fade.

When that's enabled, every one-on-one chat that you or someone else starts will be set to disappear after your chosen amount of time: 24 hours, 90 days or seven days. The app is also adding the option to turn on disappearing messages when you create a group chat.

The new feature is optional and doesn't alter or delete any of your existing chats, according to WhatsApp. But when you have disappearing messages turned on, WhatsApp will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default option you've picked.

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages in November 2020. The feature originally worked for individual chats only, and the duration of time before the message disappeared was seven days. Earlier this year, WhatsApp added View Once, a feature that causes videos and pictures to vanish from a chat after they've been opened.