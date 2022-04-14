Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for $43B Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Elon Musk on TED Jack Dorsey's NFT Flops Wordle Archive Is Shutting Down
WhatsApp's New Communities Are Big Group Chats for Schools and Neighborhoods

WhatsApp is taking a page from Telegram's book with new Community group chats, expanding voice calls to handle up to 32 participants and adding emoji reactions to messages.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
WhatsApp introduced Communities, a new organizational umbrella for schools and neighborhoods. Shown is the non-finalized user interface for Communities, which has an image at the top, participating members, and a list of groups as sub-conversations.

WhatsApp has introduced Communities, a new way for schools and neighborhoods to privately organize and share info with their members.

 WhatsApp

WhatsApp is adding a new way for users to gather and chat with Communities, which is intended for organizations like schools and neighborhoods to coordinate and share media.

Communities are WhatsApp's answer to Telegram's massive Groups and Channels, and while it's unclear how many users can join a Community, they won't be as much as the "hundreds of thousands of people" in chats for other users, according to an official WhatsApp post. Communities will be inherently private and end-to-end encrypted.

Alongside Communities, WhatsApp is adding modern features that have been in rival messaging apps for awhile, like emoji reactions and expanding voice calls to 32 people, up from eight participants before. Users can share even bigger files and media now, with an expanded file size cap of 2 GB, up from 100 MB previously.