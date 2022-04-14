WhatsApp's New Communities Are Big Group Chats for Schools and Neighborhoods

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is adding a new way for users to gather and chat with Communities, which is intended for organizations like schools and neighborhoods to coordinate and share media.

Communities are WhatsApp's answer to Telegram's massive Groups and Channels, and while it's unclear how many users can join a Community, they won't be as much as the "hundreds of thousands of people" in chats for other users, according to an official WhatsApp post. Communities will be inherently private and end-to-end encrypted.

Alongside Communities, WhatsApp is adding modern features that have been in rival messaging apps for awhile, like emoji reactions and expanding voice calls to 32 people, up from eight participants before. Users can share even bigger files and media now, with an expanded file size cap of 2 GB, up from 100 MB previously.