West Ham vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

It's win or bust for West Ham's David Moyes and Everton's Frank Lampard, with both managers facing the sack should they lose this massive bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday at the London Stadium.

After two successful seasons in charge of the Hammers, which has seen Moyes lead the East London club to back-to-back European qualifications, the Scottish coach now faces the axe, with his side having picked up just one point from their last seven English Premier League matches.

That desperate run of form has seen West Ham slip to third from bottom in the table, one place above their opponents today. While defensively sound, the Hammers have suffered from a severe lack of goals, an issue Moyes will be hoping he has addressed with this week's $18 million signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa, with the 30-year-old forward set to make his debut in this crucial game.

Everton are equally goal-shy, with the Toffees' inability to close out a game highlighted by their demoralizing 2-1 defeat at home to rock-bottom Southampton last weekend, a result that only served to heap more pressure on Lampard.

West Ham vs. Everton: When and where?



West Ham host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US).

Livestream the West Ham vs. Everton game in the US

This crucial EPL clash is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the West Ham vs. Everton game in Canada





If you want to stream this clash at the London Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Can I livestream the West Ham vs. Everton game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.