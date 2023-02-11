West Ham United vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

It's a capital clash that rarely fails to deliver fireworks. And with neither team able to afford a defeat, Saturday's lunchtime London derby between West Ham and Chelsea in the English Premier League looks primed to be explosive.

After a surprisingly poor start to the season, West Ham have picked up in recent weeks, and followed up their crucial win over relegation rivals Everton with a hard-fought draw away at Newcastle last Saturday.

Despite those two strong results, the hosts still find themselves precariously placed in 17th in the standings, and come into this capital clash having lost eight of their last 10 London derbies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made an inauspicious start to life under new manager Graham Potter, winning just one of their seven games since the start of 2023 -- a string of results that has seen them plunge to ninth in the Premier League.

A $360 million spending spree during the recent transfer window, which saw Mykhailo Mudryk, João Félix and Enzo Fernández join the Blues, only appears to have added to Potter's selection problems, while in turn adding to the pressure already surrounding the former Brighton coach.

West Ham United vs. Chelsea: When and where?



West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US, and 11.30 p.m. AEST in Australia).

How to watch the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game in the US



This EPL clash is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the EPL, carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $40 per month.

Livestream the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The West Ham vs. Chelsea game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £25 with no contract (the price goes up to £30 on Feb. 17). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at the London Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

