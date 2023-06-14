Watch UEFA Nations League Soccer: Livestream Netherlands vs. Croatia From Anywhere

While the regular season for European club teams is now over, the soccer still keeps on coming, with Netherlands going toe to toe today against Croatia in the first semifinal of this year's UEFA Nations League, the continent's secondary international competition.

Spain and Italy are contesting the second semifinal tomorrow, with the prize for the overall winner in Sunday's final a kinder group of five teams, instead of the usual six, in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Striker Memphis Depay and defender Matthijs de Ligt both miss out through injury out for the hosts, with Newcastle's Sven Botman set to make his debut in the famous orange shirt. The seemingly ageless Luka Modrić is set to be the fulcrum of a Croatian midfield three alongside Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Netherlands vs. Croatia: When and where?



Netherlands host Croatia at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in the Netherlands (7.45 p.m. BST in the UK; 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US; and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 15 in Australia). The final is this Sunday, June 18.

How to watch the Netherlands vs. Croatia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in the US

Wednesday's big match at the De Kuip will be available to stream on Fox Sports 1, which has live broadcast rights in the US for the remaining UEFA Nations League fixtures for this season.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in the UK

UEFA Nations League rights in the UK are with Viaplay. This game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Wednesday evening.

Viaplay Watch the UEFA Nations League Finals in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its UEFA Nations League Finals coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every remaining Nations League game this season.



DAZN Watch the Nations League Finals in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to a wide range of soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the final day of the season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Nations League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining Nations League matches live this season, as well as Premier League, Women's Super League, and LaLiga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the UEFA Nations League using a VPN

