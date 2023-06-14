Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
X
Watch UEFA Nations League Soccer: Livestream Netherlands vs. Croatia From Anywhere

Coaches Ronald Koeman and Zlatko Dalić lock horns in this first semifinal in Rotterdam.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch
6 min read
While the regular season for European club teams is now over, the soccer still keeps on coming, with Netherlands going toe to toe today against Croatia in the first semifinal of this year's UEFA Nations League, the continent's secondary international competition.

Spain and Italy are contesting the second semifinal tomorrow, with the prize for the overall winner in Sunday's final a kinder group of five teams, instead of the usual six, in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Striker Memphis Depay and defender Matthijs de Ligt both miss out through injury out for the hosts, with Newcastle's Sven Botman set to make his debut in the famous orange shirt. The seemingly ageless Luka Modrić is set to be the fulcrum of a Croatian midfield three alongside Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

The UEFA Nations League trophy.
Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Netherlands vs. Croatia: When and where?

Netherlands host Croatia at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in the Netherlands (7.45 p.m. BST in the UK; 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US; and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 15 in Australia). The final is this Sunday, June 18.

How to watch the Netherlands vs. Croatia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in the US

Wednesday's big match at the De Kuip will be available to stream on Fox Sports 1, which has live broadcast rights in the US for the remaining UEFA Nations League fixtures for this season. 

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries Fox Sports 1 with every remaining Nations League game in the US

Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox Sports 1, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. 

See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in the UK

UEFA Nations League rights in the UK are with Viaplay. This game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Wednesday evening.

Viaplay

Watch the UEFA Nations League Finals in the UK from £15

You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its UEFA Nations League Finals coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year.

Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

See at Viaplay

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every remaining Nations League game this season.

DAZN

Watch the Nations League Finals in Canada from CA$25 a month

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to a wide range of soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.

As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

See at DAZN

Livestream the Netherlands vs. Croatia game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport

Watch the Nations League in Australia from AU$7 a month

With exclusive rights to screen all remaining Nations League matches live this season, as well as Premier League, Women's Super League, and LaLiga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.

If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the UEFA Nations League using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Nations League matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

