Watch UEFA Nations League Final Soccer: Livestream Croatia vs. Spain From Anywhere

Veteran superstar Luca Modrić will be hoping to lead Croatia to their first ever international title as they take on Spain in the final of this year's UEFA Nations League today in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Croatians claimed their spot in this showdown at the De Kuip Stadium after a thrilling extra-time win over the Netherlands in Wednesday's semifinal.

Spain, meanwhile, edged past Italy on Thursday thanks to a late winner from late-blooming striker Joselu, and will be hoping to make amends for their defeat to France in the final of the 2021 edition of this tournament, which is UEFA's secondary competition.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Croatia vs. Spain: When and where?



Spain play Italy at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, on Sunday, June 18. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in the Netherlands (7.45 p.m. BST in the UK; 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US; and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 19 in Australia).

How to watch the Croatia vs. Spain game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in the US

Sunday's big match at the De Kuip Stadium will be available to stream on Fox Sports 1, which has live English commentary broadcast rights in the US for the UEFA Nations League final.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain match in the UK for free

The great news for football fans in the UK is that terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 will be showing Sunday's final live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST.

All 4 Watch international soccer on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every remaining Nations League game this season.



DAZN Watch the Nations League Finals in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to a wide range of soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Nations League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining Nations League matches live this season, as well as Premier League, Women's Super League and LaLiga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

