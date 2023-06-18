Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Watch UEFA Nations League Final Soccer: Livestream Croatia vs. Spain From Anywhere

The Croatians aim for their first major international title as they face La Furia Roja in Sunday's final.

5 min read
Veteran superstar Luca Modrić will be hoping to lead Croatia to their first ever international title as they take on Spain in the final of this year's UEFA Nations League today in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Croatians claimed their spot in this showdown at the De Kuip Stadium after a thrilling extra-time win over the Netherlands in Wednesday's semifinal.

Spain, meanwhile, edged past Italy on Thursday thanks to a late winner from late-blooming striker Joselu, and will be hoping to make amends for their defeat to France in the final of the 2021 edition of this tournament, which is UEFA's secondary competition.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

A Nations League 2023 winners medal laying on grass.
Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Croatia vs. Spain: When and where?

Spain play Italy at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, on Sunday, June 18. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in the Netherlands (7.45 p.m. BST in the UK; 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US; and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 19 in Australia)

How to watch the Croatia vs. Spain game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in the US

Sunday's big match at the De Kuip Stadium will be available to stream on Fox Sports 1, which has live English commentary broadcast rights in the US for the UEFA Nations League final. 

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries Fox Sports 1 with every remaining Nations League game in the US

Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox Sports 1, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. 

See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain match in the UK for free

The great news for football fans in the UK is that terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 will be showing Sunday's final live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST. 

All 4

Watch international soccer on Channel 4 for free

That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app.

As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs.

See at Channel 4

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every remaining Nations League game this season.

DAZN

Watch the Nations League Finals in Canada from CA$25 a month

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to a wide range of soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.

As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

See at DAZN

Livestream the Croatia vs. Spain game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport

Watch the Nations League in Australia from AU$7 a month

With exclusive rights to screen all remaining Nations League matches live this season, as well as Premier League, Women's Super League and LaLiga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.

If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the UEFA Nations League using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Nations League matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

