Watch UEFA Champions League Draw Live: Stream the Quarterfinals Draw From Anywhere for Free

The likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City will discover their next opponents in the Champions League quarter-finals, with today's draw at UEFA's headquarters.

The line-up for the eight teams remaining in the tournament includes three sides from Spain, two each from England and Germany, and one from France.

Friday's event will also include the draw for the next rounds of the UEFA Europa League, which includes Liverpool, West Ham, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as the Europa Conference League, with the likes of Aston Villa and Lille looking to find out who they'll face next in that tournament.

As well as the quarter-finals, today's event will also include draws for the semi-finals and final for all three tournaments mapping out each team's potential route to glory.

TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw: When and where?

The Champions League draw takes place on Friday March 15, 2024 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The event starts at 12 p.m. CET local time in Switzerland, which is 11 a.m. GMT, 7 a.m. ET or 4 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 10 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

Livestream the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals draw for free worldwide



The good news for football fans is that today's draw will be available to watch for free via UEFA's official website.

Alternatively, international broadcasters of live Champions League matches will also be showing the draw as well, with viewing options for the US, UK, Canada and Australia outlined below.

Livestream the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals draw in the US

As well as UEFA's website, American soccer fans can also stream Friday's draw via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals draw in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch the Champions League draw and games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals draw in Canada

Viewers in Canada can stream the Champions League draw via sports streaming subscription service DAZN and for free via UEFA's website. DAZN has exclusive broadcast rights to Champions League games this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals draw in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the UCL quarterfinal draw on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport



