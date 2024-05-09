Watch the 'Planet of the Apes' Movies on These Streaming Services

See at Expressvpn ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming See at Expressvpn

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters tomorrow. 20th Century Studios

Catching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the big screen this weekend? Why not commit to watching more films in the sci-fi franchise?

Though previous Planet of the Apes movies are available to rent digitally for less than $5, you may also have access to them through your existing subscriptions to streaming services. For example, the last film, 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, is available on Hulu and Max. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set three centuries after that flick and takes audiences on the journey of a young ape named Noa. The choices he makes "will define a future for apes and humans alike," according to the film's official synopsis.

Kingdom is the 10th film in the franchise and is directed by Wes Ball, who helmed the three Maze Runner movies. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 10, and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy. Here's where you can stream every past Planet of the Apes entry, from the original 1968 film to War, and how a VPN can potentially help out.

How to watch all the Planet of the Apes movies

Planet of the Apes (1968) -- Hulu, Starz, Sling Freestream (free with ads)



Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) -- Hulu, Starz, Sling Freestream (free with ads)



Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) -- Hulu, Starz



Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) -- Hulu, Starz



Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) -- Hulu, Starz



Planet of the Apes (2001) -- Hulu



Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) -- Hulu



Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) -- Hulu, Max



War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) -- Hulu, Max



Additionally, all the movies are available to rent digitally for less than five bucks each at Amazon and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

How to watch with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream a Planet of the Apes movie on a service like Max or Starz while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where your Planet of the Apes movie of choice will be streaming on a service like Starz or Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream your Planet of the Apes movie on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open the service to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.