Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World: Livestream Season 2 From Anywhere

It's time to get fierce again, as 11 of the most iconic contestants from the Drag Race franchise go head-to-head for season 2 of the spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World.

Featuring queens from the UK, US, Europe and beyond, there's a huge £50,000 (about $63,000) grand prize for this season's overall winner.

Among those looking to emulate season 1 champion Blu Hydrangea are the UK's Choriza May and Tia Kofi, Drag Race España's Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha and Australia's Hannah Conda. The US is represented by fan favorites Scarlett Envy and Mayhem Miller.

We're also promised myriad guest judges alongside the competing queens, host RuPaul and regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. They include actor Richard E. Grant, Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse and Team GB Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley.

Below, we'll outline the places to watch the show live, wherever you are in the world.

BBC/WOWPresents Plus

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 release dates

Season 2 premieres in the UK on free-to-air linear channel BBC Three from Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. GMT as well as the network's streaming service iPlayer shortly after. In the US, the show will be available to stream via WOW Presents Plus at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). The remaining installments of the eight-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Sunday, with the final episode released on March 29.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World online anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the show locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream content is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to livestream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 for free in the UK



Drag Race fans in the UK can watch season 2 for free via terrestrial channel BBC Three and the BBC's on-demand streaming service iPlayer.

The opening episode will be broadcast at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Friday, Feb. 9, with new episodes airing at the same time each week from then on.

BBC BBC Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 in the UK for free With the show being broadcast on BBC Three, that means you'll also be able to watch it online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in the US



If you're looking to watch all the fierce action in the States, you'll need to head to WOW Presents Plus -- the streaming home of international Drag Race shows.

WOW Presents Plus WOW Presents Plus Watch international Drag Race shows on demand WOW Presents Plus costs $5 a month and gives you ad-free access to Drag Race shows from around the world, as well as a wide selection of other LGBTQ-related content. Sign up for an annual plan for $50 and you'll save $10 a year versus paying for 12 months separately. See at Wow Presents Plus

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in Canada



Season 2 will be airing in Canada on linear channel Crave 2 from Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). That means you'll also be able to watch episodes on its sister streaming service Crave.

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where it's at for Drag Race action. The opening episode of season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World will be available on the service from Saturday, Feb. 10, with new installments hitting Stan every Friday from then on.

