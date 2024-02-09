X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World: Livestream Season 2 From Anywhere

It's another installment of the reality competition with a £50,000 prize up for grabs for the winning queen.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
See at ExpressVPN
Express VPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at BBC
The logo for the BBC iPlayer on demand streaming service
BBC
Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 in the UK for free
See at Wow Presents Plus
The logo for TV streaming service WOW Presents Plus on a white background.
WOW Presents Plus
Watch international Drag Race shows on demand
See at Crave
The logo for Canadian streaming service Crave.
Crave
Carries RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World
See at Stan
Stan
Stan
Showing RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World in Australia

It's time to get fierce again, as 11 of the most iconic contestants from the Drag Race franchise go head-to-head for season 2 of the spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World. 

Featuring queens from the UK, US, Europe and beyond, there's a huge £50,000 (about $63,000) grand prize for this season's overall winner.

Among those looking to emulate season 1 champion Blu Hydrangea are the UK's Choriza May and Tia Kofi, Drag Race España's Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha and Australia's Hannah Conda. The US is represented by fan favorites Scarlett Envy and Mayhem Miller. 

We're also promised myriad guest judges alongside the competing queens, host RuPaul and regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. They include actor Richard E. Grant, Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse and Team GB Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley.

Below, we'll outline the places to watch the show live, wherever you are in the world.

Composite image of all eleven contestants appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World: Season 2 standing on stairs laid with red carpet. A throne with a crown stands in the middle.
BBC/WOWPresents Plus

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 release dates

Season 2 premieres in the UK on free-to-air linear channel BBC Three from Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. GMT as well as the network's streaming service iPlayer shortly after. In the US, the show will be available to stream via WOW Presents Plus at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). The remaining installments of the eight-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Sunday, with the final episode released on March 29. 

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World online anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the show locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream content is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

How to livestream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 for free in the UK

Drag Race fans in the UK can watch season 2 for free via terrestrial channel BBC Three and the BBC's on-demand streaming service iPlayer.

The opening episode will be broadcast at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Friday, Feb. 9, with new episodes airing at the same time each week from then on. 

The logo for the BBC iPlayer on demand streaming service
BBC

BBC

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 in the UK for free

With the show being broadcast on BBC Three, that means you'll also be able to watch it online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.

See at BBC

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in the US

If you're looking to watch all the fierce action in the States, you'll need to head to WOW Presents Plus -- the streaming home of international Drag Race shows.

The logo for TV streaming service WOW Presents Plus on a white background.
WOW Presents Plus

WOW Presents Plus

Watch international Drag Race shows on demand

WOW Presents Plus costs $5 a month and gives you ad-free access to Drag Race shows from around the world, as well as a wide selection of other LGBTQ-related content. Sign up for an annual plan for $50 and you'll save $10 a year versus paying for 12 months separately.

See at Wow Presents Plus

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in Canada

Season 2 will be airing in Canada on linear channel Crave 2 from Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). That means you'll also be able to watch episodes on its sister streaming service Crave.

The logo for Canadian streaming service Crave.
Crave

Crave

Carries RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World

If you're in Canada, you'll be able to watch season 2 on Crave from Feb. 9. A Crave Total subscription costs CA$20 a month.

See at Crave

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where it's at for Drag Race action. The opening episode of season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World will be available on the service from Saturday, Feb. 10, with new installments hitting Stan every Friday from then on. 

Stan
The logo for streaming service Stan on a blue background.

Stan

Showing RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World in Australia

A Stan membership will currently set you back AU$10 a month, but if you're a new customer you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

See at Stan

Quick tips for streaming RupPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble streaming after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.