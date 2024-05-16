Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 9 From Anywhere

Spinoff show RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is back for its ninth fabulous walk down the runway, with eight familiar queens getting a second chance at winning the crown.

Making up the lineup are Angeria Paris VanMichaels (Season 14), Gottmik (Season 13), Jorgeous (Season 14), Nina West (Season 11), Plastique Tiara (Season 11), Roxxxy Andrew (Season 5, All Stars 2), Shannel (Season 1, All Stars 1) and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11).

While Mama Ru and Michelle Visage are back as resident judges, the new season comes with a bit of a shake-up to the format, with the queens competing for charity rather than themselves. A massive $200,000 is up for grabs for the good cause of choice of Season 9's winner.

Celebrity guest judges meanwhile include Keke Palmer, Alec Mapa, Connie Britton and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu.

Below, we'll outline the places to watch the show live or on-demand, wherever you are in the world.

Read more: Best Streaming Services for Reality TV

MTV / Paramount Plus

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 release dates

Season 9 premieres in the US on Paramount Plus on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes hitting the streaming service at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. The remaining installments of the eight-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Friday at the same time.

James Martin/CNET Paramount Plus Carries RuPaul's Drag Race Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. See at Paramount Plus

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 online anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the show locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream content is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 in the UK

Drag Race fans in the UK can watch season 9 via WOW Presents Plus, the streaming home of Drag Race shows.

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 in Canada

Season 9 will be airing in Canada on streaming service Crave from Friday, May 17.

Crave Crave Carries RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 If you're in Canada, you'll be able to watch season 9 on Crave from May 17. A Crave Basic with Ads subscription currently costs CA$10 a month, Standard with Ads is priced at CA$15, while the ad-free Premium Plan will set you back CA$22 a month. See at Crave

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where it's at for Drag Race action. The first two season 9 episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be available on the service from Saturday, May 18, with new installments hitting Stan every Saturday from then on.

Quick tips for streaming RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 using a VPN

