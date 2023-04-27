Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Speed Up Your VPNClimate and a Livable FutureWay Day DealsIn-Ear vs. Behind-Ear Hearing AidsComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar BatteriesVerizon 5G Home Internet15 Hidden iOS 16 Features
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Tottenham vs. Man United From Anywhere

Spurs look to put Newcastle humiliation behind them as they host top-four rivals in North London.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
See at Expressvpn
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at Expressvpn
See at Peacock
Peacock
Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 a month
See at Peacock
See at BT
BT Sport Monthly Pass
Watch the Premier League in the UK from £30
See at BT
See at FuboTV Canada
FuboTV Canada
Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 a month
See at FuboTV Canada
See at Optus Sport
Optus Sport
Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month
See at Optus Sport

The battle to secure Champions League qualification intensifies today, as floundering Tottenham take on fourth-placed Man United in North London.

Having looked to be in a strong position for a top-four finish, Spurs have gone on a woeful run of just one win in five, with last Sunday's disastrous 6-1 capitulation away to Newcastle seeing them slip to seventh in the table -- a result that cost interim coach Cristian Stellini his job.

Ryan Mason has been appointed Tottenham's caretaker boss for the second time, and faces a tough first match in charge today, as his side take on a Man United side still on a high after their penalty shoot-out triumph over Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend.

United head coach Erik ten Hag will be keen to take advantage of what could be a toxic atmosphere among the home supporters and claim a much-needed three points as they look to counter the growing threat to their Champions League place from in-form Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looking to his left while running forward

Spurs skipper Harry Kane could be facing the side he will be joining in the summer this evening, with Man United widely reported as having the England striker as a key transfer target.

 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United : When and where?

Spurs host Man United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Thursday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15p.m. PT in the US and 5:15a.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, April 28).

How to watch the Spurs vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at Expressvpn

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in the US

This crucial EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live. 

Peacock

Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 a month

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

See at Peacock

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to BT Sport -- showing on its BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch the Premier League in the UK from £30

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. 

See at BT

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada

Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 a month

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. 

See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport

Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.

If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming EPL matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.