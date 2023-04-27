Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Tottenham vs. Man United From Anywhere

The battle to secure Champions League qualification intensifies today, as floundering Tottenham take on fourth-placed Man United in North London.

Having looked to be in a strong position for a top-four finish, Spurs have gone on a woeful run of just one win in five, with last Sunday's disastrous 6-1 capitulation away to Newcastle seeing them slip to seventh in the table -- a result that cost interim coach Cristian Stellini his job.

Ryan Mason has been appointed Tottenham's caretaker boss for the second time, and faces a tough first match in charge today, as his side take on a Man United side still on a high after their penalty shoot-out triumph over Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend.

United head coach Erik ten Hag will be keen to take advantage of what could be a toxic atmosphere among the home supporters and claim a much-needed three points as they look to counter the growing threat to their Champions League place from in-form Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Spurs skipper Harry Kane could be facing the side he will be joining in the summer this evening, with Man United widely reported as having the England striker as a key transfer target. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United : When and where?



Spurs host Man United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Thursday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15p.m. PT in the US and 5:15a.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, April 28).

How to watch the Spurs vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in the US

This crucial EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 a month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to BT Sport -- showing on its BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch the Premier League in the UK from £30 BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. See at BT

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 a month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Tottenham vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

