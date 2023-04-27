Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Tottenham vs. Man United From Anywhere

Spurs look to put Newcastle humiliation behind them as they host top-four rivals in North London.
The battle to secure Champions League qualification intensifies today, as floundering Tottenham take on fourth-placed Man United in North London.
Having looked to be in a strong position for a top-four finish, Spurs have gone on a woeful run of just one win in five, with last Sunday's disastrous 6-1 capitulation away to Newcastle seeing them slip to seventh in the table -- a result that cost interim coach Cristian Stellini his job.
Ryan Mason has been appointed Tottenham's caretaker boss for the second time, and faces a tough first match in charge today, as his side take on a Man United side still on a high after their penalty shoot-out triumph over Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend.
United head coach Erik ten Hag will be keen to take advantage of what could be a toxic atmosphere among the home supporters and claim a much-needed three points as they look to counter the growing threat to their Champions League place from in-form Newcastle and Aston Villa.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
Spurs host Man United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on Thursday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15p.m. PT in the US and 5:15a.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, April 28).
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
This crucial EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.
NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).
Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to BT Sport -- showing on its BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.
BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.
If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.
FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.
Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.
With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.