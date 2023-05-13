Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Man United vs. Wolves From Anywhere

Manchester United host Wolves on Saturday at Old Trafford in desperate need of a win, as they look to end a slump that could threaten their qualification for next season's Champions League.

Back-to-back defeats at Brighton and West Ham have opened the door for in-form rivals Liverpool to supplant them in the top four of the English Premier League, with the Merseysiders just a point behind in fifth.

With coach Julen Lopetegui having steered his side safely away from relegation after their 1-0 win over local rivals Aston Villa last weekend, the pressure is off Wolves coming into this match. United will therefore be hoping the visitors' focus will be on the beach, rather than securing a win that could prove fatal to the hosts' UCL ambitions.

Man United coach Erik ten Hag will be feeling the pressure following back-to-back defeats that have dented the Red Devils' push for Champions League qualification. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: When and where?



Man United host Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday, May 13. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US, and at 1 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April. 9 in Australia).

How to watch the Man United vs. Wolves game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man United vs. Wolves game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Man United vs. Wolves game in the UK

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Man United vs. Wolves game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Man United vs. Wolves game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

