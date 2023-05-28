Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Leeds vs. Tottenham From Anywhere

It's a huge match at Elland Road today as Leeds host Tottenham knowing that survival in the English Premier League is out of their hands.

Currently sitting second from bottom in the EPL, last week's stinging 3-1 defeat away to West Ham means Sam Allardyce's men must beat Spurs here and hope both Everton and Leicester fail to win their games this afternoon.

Tottenham have had an abysmal second half of the season, but remain in the mix for Europa Conference League qualification. The Londoners can claim that spot by bettering Aston Villa's result today against Brighton, but failure to beat Leeds could see them finish as low as ninth.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Sam Allardyce's Leeds United face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League. Lynne Cameron/PA Images/Getty Images

Leeds vs. Tottenham Hotspur: When and where?



Leeds host Spurs at Elland Road on Sunday, May 28. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT in the US, and at 2:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday, May 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Leeds vs. Spurs game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Leeds vs. Tottenham game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to all of the remaining matches of this season's Premier League. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Leeds vs. Tottenham game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to BT Sport -- showing on its BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch the Premier League in the UK from £30 BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. See at BT

Livestream the Leeds vs. Tottenham game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the final games of the EPL season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Leeds vs. Tottenham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the final day of the season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining EPL matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

