Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Everton vs. Bournemouth From Anywhere

It's a date with destiny for Everton and boss Sean Dyche as they go into their final game of the season knowing that a win over Bournemouth will ensure their survival in the English Premier League.

A vital injury-time goal from Colombian defender Yerry Mina earned the Toffees what could prove a crucial point away at Wolves last time out. That result has given Everton a two-point advantage over 18th-placed Leicester coming into Sunday's final fixtures of the season.

With their top-fight status secured a few weeks ago, Bournemouth have little to play for coming into this game, but have already beaten Everton in convincing style twice this season and may look to exact revenge, having been relegated at Goodison Park back in 2020.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Everton manager Sean Dyche knows a win today against Bournemouth will be enough to ensure his side play Premier League football next season. Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth: When and where?



Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday, May 28. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT in the US, and at 2:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday, May 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Everton vs. Bournemouth game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Everton vs. Bournemouth game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to all of the remaining matches of this season's Premier League. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Everton vs. Bournemouth game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Everton vs. Bournemouth game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the final games of the EPL season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Everton vs. Bournemouth game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the final day of the season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining EPL matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

