Watch MLB All-Star Game 2023: Livestream Baseball From Anywhere

Major League Baseball's brightest stars will take the field in Seattle tonight on ESPN, and you don't need cable to watch.

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
The best players in Major League Baseball will take the field in Seattle tonight for the 2023 All-Star Game. The American League has been on an All-Star roll of late and will look for its tenth consecutive victory over the National League in the Midsummer Classic. First pitch is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight on ESPN.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels watches a ball leave the yard

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is an All-Star pitcher and DH for the third consecutive year.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

MLB All-Star Game 2023: When and where?

The American League All-Star Team takes on the National League All-Star Team at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11. The action is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET in the US (1 a.m. in the UK and 10 a.m. AEST in Australia on Wednesday, July 12).

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the elected starters are: 

  • C: Sean Murphy (Braves)
  • 1B: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
  • 2B: Luis Arraez (Marlins)
  • 3B: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)
  • SS: Orlando Arcia (Braves)
  • OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)
  • OF: Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
  • OF: Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)
  • DH: J.D. Martinez (Dodgers)

For the American League, the elected starters are: 

  • C: Jonah Heim (Rangers)
  • 1B: Yandy Díaz (Rays)
  • 2B: Marcus Semien (Rangers)
  • 3B: Josh Jung (Rangers)
  • SS: Corey Seager (Rangers)
  • OF: Mike Trout (Angels)
  • OF: Randy Arozarena (Rays)
  • OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees)
  • DH: Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

Trout and Judge will miss the game with injuries. Kyle Tucker of the Astros was added to the AL roster in place of Trout, and Wander Franco of the Rays was added in place of Judge. Seattle's own Julio Rodriguez will take the place of injured AL reserve Yordan Alvarez. Meanwhile, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Angels was tabbed as an All Star as both a pitcher and designated hitter for the AL for the third straight year.

You can view the full AL and NL All-Star rosters here.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in the US

The Midsummer Classic will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services. 

Sling TV

Watch MLB All-Star Game 2023 on Fox from $40 a month

Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox, making it a great option for those wanting to watch the Midsummer Classic. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. 

See at Sling TV

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in the UK

MLB rights in the UK are with BT Sport, who will be exclusively broadcasting the All-Star Game live in the region on its BT Sport 1 HD channel. Coverage begins at 12:30 a.m. BST on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch the MLB All-Star Game in the UK from £30

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract. The pass lets you watch the network's coverage via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. 

See at BT

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in Canada

Canadian baseball fans looking to watch the Midsummer Classic can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Sportsnet

Watch the MLB All-Star Game in Canada for CA$15 a month

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

See at SN Now

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch this year's All-Star Game on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the MLB All-Star Game 2023 for AU$25 a month

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts.

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the MLB All-Star Game 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the All-Star game may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

