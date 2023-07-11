Watch MLB All-Star Game 2023: Livestream Baseball From Anywhere

The best players in Major League Baseball will take the field in Seattle tonight for the 2023 All-Star Game. The American League has been on an All-Star roll of late and will look for its tenth consecutive victory over the National League in the Midsummer Classic. First pitch is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight on ESPN.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is an All-Star pitcher and DH for the third consecutive year. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

MLB All-Star Game 2023: When and where?



The American League All-Star Team takes on the National League All-Star Team at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11. The action is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET in the US (1 a.m. in the UK and 10 a.m. AEST in Australia on Wednesday, July 12).

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the elected starters are:

C: Sean Murphy (Braves)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

2B: Luis Arraez (Marlins)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

SS: Orlando Arcia (Braves)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

OF: Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

OF: Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)

DH: J.D. Martinez (Dodgers)

For the American League, the elected starters are:

C: Jonah Heim (Rangers)

1B: Yandy Díaz (Rays)

2B: Marcus Semien (Rangers)

3B: Josh Jung (Rangers)

SS: Corey Seager (Rangers)

OF: Mike Trout (Angels)

OF: Randy Arozarena (Rays)

OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

Trout and Judge will miss the game with injuries. Kyle Tucker of the Astros was added to the AL roster in place of Trout, and Wander Franco of the Rays was added in place of Judge. Seattle's own Julio Rodriguez will take the place of injured AL reserve Yordan Alvarez. Meanwhile, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Angels was tabbed as an All Star as both a pitcher and designated hitter for the AL for the third straight year.

You can view the full AL and NL All-Star rosters here.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in the US

The Midsummer Classic will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in the UK

MLB rights in the UK are with BT Sport, who will be exclusively broadcasting the All-Star Game live in the region on its BT Sport 1 HD channel. Coverage begins at 12:30 a.m. BST on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch the MLB All-Star Game in the UK from £30 BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract. The pass lets you watch the network's coverage via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. See at BT

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in Canada

Canadian baseball fans looking to watch the Midsummer Classic can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the MLB All-Star Game 2023 in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch this year's All-Star Game on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the MLB All-Star Game 2023 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the MLB All-Star Game 2023 using a VPN

