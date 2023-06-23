Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Watch Glastonbury 2023: Livestream the UK Festival From Anywhere

Your guide to watching Pyramid Stage headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Guns N' Roses and more.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
Kevin Lynch
8 min read
It's festival season's hottest ticket. But if, like many thousands of music fans, you've managed to miss out on getting a ticket for Glastonbury 2023, fear not. Our guide below will show you how to stream live coverage from this year's three-day bash so you can recreate the Worthy Farm experience at home.

Over 210,000 attendees will be on site for the humongous event in Pilton, Somerset, which will see over 3,000 performers play across an incredible 62 stages. 

This year's bill sees Arctic Monkeys headline on Friday and veteran rockers Guns N' Roses close the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday, while national treasure Elton John plays what is set to be his final UK concert as the festival closer on Sunday night. 

Other acts set to perform include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X, with rumored secret sets from the Foo Fighters and Pulp. And for the first time, livestreamed performances from the Pyramid Stage will include British Sign Language.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the festival live.

A general view of the Pyramid stage and crowds at Glastonbury Festival 2022.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Glastonbury Festival: When and where?

While the gates to the festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset opened on Tuesday, entertainment at the main stages doesn't start until 11:30 a.m. BST local time on Friday, June 23. Headline acts on the main Pyramid Stage start no earlier than 9:30 p.m. BST (1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET in the US and Canada, and 6.:30 a.m. in Australia) for all three evenings of the festival. You can find a list of expected stage times for the key stages farther down.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're not able to attend the festival in person, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream content is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals available right now.

Livestream Glastonbury 2023 for free in the UK

The great news for music fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcaster BBC is once again showing vast amounts of this year's festival live as well as on demand across its linear channels and its iPlayer online streaming service.

Linear coverage will be split across all four BBC channels, with Friday's Arctic Monkeys performance set to be shown on BBC 2 on Friday night from 9 p.m., while Saturday's Guns N' Roses Pyramid Stage set and Elton John's farewell show on Sunday are set to both be shown on BBC 1 sometime after 9 p.m.

BBC iPlayer will meanwhile be offering continuous live streams from the five main festival stages across the weekend, with Pyramid Stage sets available to watch in 4K. The service will also offer catch-up on over 90 on-demand sets for up to 30 days after broadcast. 

Can I livestream Glastonbury 2023 in the US, Canada or Australia?

Sadly, Glastonbury is only televised in the UK, with no live coverage planned in the US, Canada and Australia.

If you live in the UK, and are abroad for work or a vacation, your best option for watching the BBC's coverage is to a VPN service as outlined above. Just be aware that you'll need a valid UK TV license to watch iPlayer streams.

Glastonbury Festival: Stage times and schedule

All times are listed BST.

Friday, June 23

Pyramid Stage:
Arctic Monkeys 22:15 - 23:45
Royal Blood 20:15 - 21:15
The Churnups 18:15 - 19:30
Texas 16:15 - 17:15
Stefflon Don 14:45 - 15:45
Maisie Peters 13:15 - 14:15
The Master Musicians of Joujouka 12:00 - 12:45 

Other Stage:
Wizkid 22:30 - 23:45
Fred Again.. 20:30 - 21:30
Chvrches 18:45 - 19:45
Krept & Konan. 17:15 - 18:15
Carly Rae Jepsen 15:45 - 16:45
Lightning Seeds 14:15 - 15:15
The Hives 13:00 - 13:45
Ben Howard 11:30 - 12:30 

Woodsies:
Hot Chip 22:30 - 23:45
Warpaint 21:00 - 22:00
Tba 19:30 - 20:30
Courteeners 18:00 - 19:00
Pale Waves 16:30 - 17:30
Digga D 15:15 - 16:00
Flo 14:00 - 14:45
Bru-C 12:45 - 13:30
The Sixsters 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage:
Fever Ray 23:00 - 00:15
Sparks 21:15 - 22:15
Shygirl 19:45 - 20:45
The Comet Is Coming 18:15 - 19:15
Unknown Mortal Orchestra 16:45 - 17:45
Billy Nomates 15:15 - 16:15
Los Bitchos 14:00 - 14:45
Alabaster Deplume 12:45 - 13:30
Adwaith 11:30 - 12:10

West Holts Stage:
Kelis 22:15 - 23:45
Young Fathers 20:30 - 21:30
Joey Bada$$ 19:00 - 20:00
Gabriels 17:30 - 18:30
Louis Cole 16:00 - 17:00
Adg7 14:30 - 15:30
Yaya Bey 13:00 - 14:00
Star Feminine Band 11:30 - 12:30 

Saturday, June 24

Pyramid Stage:
Guns N' Roses 21:30 - 23:45
Lizzo 19:30 - 20:30
Lewis Capaldi 17:35 - 18:35
Aitch 16:00 - 17:00
Amadou & Mariam 14:30 - 15:30
Raye 13:15 - 14:00
Rick Astley 12:00 - 12:45

Other Stage:
Lana Del Rey 22:30 - 23:45
Central Cee 20:45 - 21:45
Manic Street Preachers 18:45 - 19:45
Maggie Rogers 17:15 - 18:15
Generation Sex 15:45 - 16:45
Tom Grennan 14:15 - 15:15
The Lathums 13:00 - 13:45
The Unthanks 11:45 - 12:30

Woodsies:
Christine and the Queens 22:30 - 23:45
Rina Sawayama 21:00 - 22:00
Måneskin 19:30 - 20:30
Tba 18:00 - 19:00
Shame 16:30 - 17:30
The Murder Capital 15:15 - 16:00
Working Men's Club 14:00 - 14:45
Wunderhorse 12:45 - 13:30
The Last Dinner Party 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage:
Fatboy Slim 23:00 - 00:15
Leftfield 21:15 - 22:15
Tba 19:45 - 20:45
Tinariwen 18:15 - 19:15
Obongjayar 16:45 - 17:45
Jockstrap 15:15 - 16:15
Flohio 14:00 - 14:45
James Ellis Ford 12:45 - 13:30
Max Richter 11:10 - 12:10

West Holts Stage:
Loyle Carner 22:15 - 23:45
Mahalia 20:30 - 21:30
Ezra Collective 19:00 - 20:00
Jacob Collier 17:30 - 18:30
Third World 16:00 - 17:00
Sudan Archives 14:30 - 15:30
Kanda Bongo Man 13:00 - 14:00
Say She She 11:30 - 12:30

Sunday, June 25

Pyramid Stage:
Elton John 21:00 - 23:05
Lil Nas X 19:00 - 20:00
Blondie 17:00 - 18:15
Yusuf / Cat Stevens 15:15 - 16:30
The Chicks 13:30 - 14:30
Sophie Ellis-Bextor 12:15 - 13:00
Bristol Reggae Orchestra & Windrush Choir 11:00 - 11:45

Other Stage:
Queens Of The Stone Age 21:45 - 23:15
The War On Drugs 19:45 - 20:45
Becky Hill 18:00 - 19:00
Dermot Kennedy 16:30 - 17:30
The Teskey Brothers 15:00 - 16:00
Nova Twins 13:45 - 14:30
Japanese Breakfast 12:30 - 13:15
The Joy 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies:
Phoenix 21:30 - 22:45
Caroline Polachek 20:00 - 21:00
Editors 18:30 - 19:30
Slowdive 17:00 - 18:00
Cat Burns 15:30 - 16:30
The Big Moon 14:00 - 15:00
Cmat 12:30 - 13:30
The Love Buzz 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage:
Alt-J 21:15 - 22:30
Thundercat 19:45 - 20:45
Alison Goldfrapp 18:15 - 19:15
Viagra Boys 16:30 - 17:30
Weyes Blood 15:15 - 16:00
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul 14:00 - 14:45
Gwenno 12:45 - 13:30
John Francis Flynn 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage:
Rudimental 21:45 - 23:15
Candi Staton 20:00 - 21:00
Barrington Levy 18:30 - 19:30
The Hu 17:00 - 18:00
Speakers Corner Quartet 15:30 - 16:30
Black Country, New Road 14:00 - 15:00
Beth Orton 12:30 - 13:30
Skinny Pelembe 11:00 - 12:00 

Quick tips for streaming Glastonbury 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming this year's Glastonbury Festival may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

