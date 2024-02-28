Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Wolves vs. Brighton From Anywhere

A place in the quarterfinals is up for grabs today as Wolves take on Brighton at Molineux in this FA Cup fifth-round matchup.

Wolves have so far seen off Brentford and West Brom to get to this stage of the tournament, and come into this clash off the back of a 1-0 home win in the English Premier League against struggling Sheffield United.

Currently eighth in the EPL, Brighton had to get past Championship side Stoke City and Sheffield United to reach the fifth round, but were left frustrated by Everton at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at home in the league.

Wolves vs. Brighton: When and where?



Wolverhampton Wanderers host Brighton & Hove Albion in this FA Cup fifth-round match at Molineux, on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Feb. 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Wolves vs. Brighton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Wolves vs. Brighton game in the US

This cup match at the Molineaux is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Wolves vs. Brighton game in the UK for free

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

While this fixture isn't being shown on linear channels, it will be available to watch live on the BBC's Red Button interactive channel as well as its iPlayer online service, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 7:45 p.m. kick-off.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC Red Button, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Wolves vs. Brighton game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Wolves vs. Brighton game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Thursday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.

