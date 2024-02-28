Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Nottingham Forest vs. Man United From Anywhere

Two sides looking to bounce back from defeats in the English Premier League go head to head in the fifth round of the FA Cup, as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United.

After an important win over West Ham, Nuno Espírito Santo's Tricky Trees were brought back down to earth with a stinging 4-2 defeat away to Aston Villa -- a result that leaves them one place above the relegation zone.

United, meanwhile, saw a run of five straight wins across all competitions come to a halt on Saturday as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham. With local rivals Man City up next in the EPL for the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag will be determined to get back to winning ways today ahead of that key fixture.

While United will be the favorites to progress to the quarterfinals, Forest beat United 2-1 at the City Ground in their league clash at the tail end of December, with Morgan Gibbs-White's late goal sealing the win in an entertaining encounter.

Since making the move from Man United in the summer, Anthony Elanga has registered five goals and seven assists in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in this FA Cup fifth-round clash at the City Ground, on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Feb. 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming.

Livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Man United game in the US

This cup match at the City Ground is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Man United game in the UK for free

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 7:45 p.m. kick-off.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Nottingham Forest vs. Man United game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Nottingham Forest vs. Man United game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Thursday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

