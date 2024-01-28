Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Newport County vs. Man United From Anywhere

Newport Town will be hoping the magic of the cup plays its part as the League Two side look to pull off a major shock against Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

Having beaten National League side Eastleigh in a replay to line up this clash, Newport will be hoping the compact surroundings of Rodney Parade will prove a hostile environment for their esteemed opponents.

Man United have had a challenging season so far, and will be keen to successfully negotiate this potential banana skin, with Erik ten Hag set to name a strong side having had a fortnight's break.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

An injury crisis means Rasmus Hojlund is Man United's only out-and-out striker available for this game. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Newport County vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Newport County host Manchester United in this FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rodney Parade on Sunday, Jan. 28. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, Jan. 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Newport County vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Newport County vs. Man United game in the US

This cup match at Rodney Parade is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT on Sunday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Newport County vs. Man United game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. GMT ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Newport County vs. Man United in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Newport County vs. Man United game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Monday morning: kickoff is at 2:30 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

